Randall Mosley
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Johnny Randall Mosley, 69, a native of Choctaw County and a resident of Grand Bay were held Friday, January 18, 2022, at 12 Noon at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Sis. Mae Jewel Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Springs Cemetery.

Randall passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Providence – Covenant Care Hospice in Mobile. He was born June 30, 1952, in Butler, Alabama, to Abner Leroy Mosley, Sr. and Gertrude Williamson Mosley. He was a retired truck driver and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Randall enjoyed riding motorcycles and horses and was also an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn Mosley; sisters, Linda M. Pack (James) and Brenda M. Hicks; brother-in-law, Bill Elliott (Pam) and sister-in-law, Barbara J. McCollum; and niece Cheyanne Fuller (Scottie).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Abner Leroy and Gertrude Mosley; daughter, Susan Mosley; brother, Abner Leroy Mosley, Jr.; and nephew, Shawn Tolbert.

Pallbearers: James Pack, Brandon Tyson, Bill Elliott, Mack Mosley, and Flint Mosley.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

