Southern Miss baseball opens 2022 Season with North Alabama for a three-game home series

Southern Miss baseball opens its 94th season when they play host to North Alabama in a three-game weekend set, beginning Friday, Feb. 18, at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field. Game time for the opener is 4 p.m.(USM Athletics)
By Southern Miss Athletics
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Southern Miss baseball opens its 94th season when they play host to North Alabama in a three-game weekend set, beginning Friday, Feb. 18, at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field. Game time for the opener is 4 p.m.

As the Golden Eagles open their 13th-season under head coach Scott Berry, the program looks to extend both their consecutive number of 40-win seasons and NCAA tournament appearances each to six.

Southern Miss finished 2021 with a 40-21 record and reached the NCAA Oxford Regional final game. This team returns 22 letter winners from a season ago as eight position player starters and 14 pitchers return.

Four returning players, third baseman Danny Lynch, outfielder Gabe Montenegro, designated hitter Charlie Fischer and pitcher Ben Ethridge, were all chosen to the preseason All-Conference USA team earlier this week while the Golden Eagles also were picked by the 12 league coaches to win the regular season title.

The Golden Eagles look to win their first regular-season title since 2018 and sixth overall in C-USA.

Southern Miss also opens the season at home for the 24th time over the last 26 seasons and have won the last seven openers including a 5-1 decision over Northwestern State in the first contest of a doubleheader last season. The program sports a 46-28-1 season-opener record dating back to 1947.

North Alabama opens the Golden Eagles’ 55-game regular season, after having transitioned to Division I in 2019 as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference. The Lions finished 7-40 a season ago and were 6-15 in the ASUN. This will be the first meeting between the two schools in baseball.

The UNA series starts a seven-game homestand for the Golden Eagles, who return to action Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m., against South Alabama.

