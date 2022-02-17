Weather Alert Day: Severe storm threat & windy

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today is a Weather Alert Day for the WTOK area because we sit under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms . This means that there could be numerous severe storms, and some storms could be intense...including possibly strong tornadoes. So, know where your safe place is, and have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts. The best timing for severe storms will be between 1PM - 7PM. Damaing wind is the primary threat, but...again, tornadoes are possible. Rainfall estimates of up to 1″ can be expected. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates throughout the day.

Aside from the severe threat, strong WIND is a threat. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our entire area until 6PM. This means that winds could gust over 30mph and up to 50mph. This can down some tree limbs, throw around anything that’s not tied down, and make it hard to control your vehicle...especially a high profile vehicle. There could also be some isolated power outage issues.

This unsettled weather is taking place ahead of a cold front that’ll cross this evening. Behind the front, the weather improves, but it will turn colder by Friday morning with temps in the 30s. Friday brings decreasing clouds throughout the day with highs only in the low-mid 50s. Saturday morning, expect sub-freezing temps to start the weekend. However, the overall weekend looks good for outdoor plans as highs both days will reach the 60s.

Next week, more rain moves in. It looks like you’ll need an umbrella Monday through Wednesday.

