WTOK Chief Engineer

WTOK-TV CHIEF ENGINEER

Love that southern sunshine and take time to smell the magnolia blossoms. WTOK-TV needs a Chief Engineer in Meridian, Mississippi. We are the number one ABC affiliate in the country who can score a 98 share in severe weather. We are a powerful local voice and journalistic leader in the region. The newscast production plays well above the market size with automation, robotic cameras, and cutting-edge graphics, in support of an award-winning staff.

We want a leader to maintain the stations broadcast and IT technology, facilities, and all equipment. In addition, ensure all stations follow FCC standards and guidelines.

Requirements:

· Manage Repair and troubleshoot technical equipment and systems.

· Responsible for station Engineering budget and project budgets.

· Able to work with other Department Heads well in planning and executing station projects.

· Integration, maintenance, and operation of new and existing equipment including towers, transmitters, microwave and satellite gear and tenant installations.

· Manage all engineering aspects of the technical facility including studio support, post editing systems, field production support and transmission of live/taped events & programs.

· Have expert knowledge regarding equipment, technology, and systems and be able to step in and assist in emergency situations.

· Oversight and maintenance of all station physical assets including buildings and grounds

· Oversight of all broadcast and IT systems.

· Understanding and compliance of EAS standards and practices.

· Perform other tasks as assigned.

Qualifications include (but are not limited to):

· Comprehensive knowledge of core broadcast systems, on-air automation, television studio equipment, IOT transmitters as well knowledge of IT networks, computer maintenance and repair.

· Possess good interpersonal communications skills, both oral and written.

· Ability to work under pressure and handle multiple tasks based on station needs.

· Be available “on call” 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for emergency engineering problems.

· Must possess and maintain a valid driver’s license in good standing.

· Ability to lift and carry up to 75 pounds, with occasional work on ladders.

· Work in cooperation with all departments to achieve technical excellence and station profitability.

· A community-minded spirit and vision to expand the station’s outreach and impact.

START DATE: April 18, 2022

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings and attach resume.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time , be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

ABOUT WTOK:

WTOK-TV is a trusted ABC network station with a history of serving the communities of eastern Mississippi and Western Alabama with top rated news, weather, and sports. We also offer syndicated programming on the CW and myTOK networks. We take pride in serving our viewers, our community, and our advertisers for 67 years.

Our mission is to be engaged with the community and promote civic and economic development with a focus on improving the lives of our viewers. We use cutting edge technology to provide accurate and timely news information on television and digital platforms.

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION:

WTOK TV is owned by Gray Television, the third largest media company in the country. Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. We own and operate leading media outlets in over 50 markets throughout the country – all delivering the news, weather, sports, and entertainment that millions of our neighbors count on every day. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

