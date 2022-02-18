75th Pancake Jubilee scheduled for Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Meridian civic club is carrying on a tradition that has gone on for three-quarters of a century.

The Downtown Optimist Club is hosting their 75th annual Pancake Jubilee next Tuesday at the Temple Theater Ballroom. You’ll be able to enjoy all you can eat pancakes and sausage plus a drink from 6:30 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The cost is five dollars per ticket in advance and six dollars at the door with all proceeds going to a number of local charities the club supports.

“We have the Pancake Jubilee for 75 years,” said Dan Derrington, a long-time member of the Optimist Club. “This is our main fund-raiser and all the funds go back to help the youth of our community. We’re able to help a lot of the local agencies. Boys & Girls Club, Boys Scouts, Cans for Kids, and just a lot of different agencies. It’s just a good opportunity to come get an inexpensive meal. Pancakes, sausage and drinks. Fives dollars. Six dollars at the door. All the proceeds go back to help the youth of our community.”

On average, the Optimist Club cooks about 12,000 pancakes and 6,500 patties of sausage during the Pancake Jubilee.

