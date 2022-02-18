All Scholastic Sports Team 2022: Bradon Epting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Leadership can be defined in many different ways. For example it can be defined as the process of influencing people by providing purpose, direction and motivation to accomplish a mission. If you ask the West Lauderdale Knights to define a leader they will say Bradon Epting fits the word.

“Just everything you would want in a baseball player and more importantly a person, a young man,” Assistant baseball coach Dustin Hamrick said.

Head football coach Brock Clay said, “He immediately demanded the respect from everyone around him. Work ethic, the way that he conducted himself at practice, in the weight room and it spilled over into the game field each and every Friday night.”

“I think it really makes a difference in the classroom environment because that kind of attitude rubs off on his classmates,” said West Lauderdale teacher Shauna Waters. “It makes me look forward to having him in class. It’s nice to see that happy enthusiasm.”

Epting is currently taking three honors courses in his senior year while also participating in three different varsity sports as a Knight. From soccer to baseball and football, Epting has shown his leadership skills in each and every sport. But his leadership stems from his home life where he is the oldest of his three younger siblings.

Epting said, “Trying to set a good example for them [his siblings] because, you know, being the oldest, obviously they look up to me somewhat and I think just trying to set a good example for them and so that they would have a positive figure to look up to is probably how I try to lead them the best. Carrying over to sports or something, you know, you have younger kids on the team especially now that I’m a senior so you know just trying to set a good example for them is probably the biggest thing.”

Epting and his family moved to the Collinsville area when he was in the third grade. While the move was a big change at that time, Epting could not be more thankful for it now.

“Moving here was obviously really awesome because this is where I grew up and spent my high school years so it’s been awesome I wouldn’t have wanted to spend it anywhere else,” said Epting.

Number 17 has been able to accomplish a lot at West Lauderdale, but one of his favorite memories can be explained in two words: state champion.

“My favorite memory would definitely have to be winning the 4A baseball state championship last year,” said Epting. “Just you know getting to compete against you know obviously one of the best teams in the state and coming out victorious. You know coach Smith always says to win your last game, and so last season that’s what we did. We won the last game and then ended up State champions so. Just the feeling that you accomplished all the hard work. Everything that you put into it all season long and just knowing that it all paid off is just a tremendous feeling.”

Student, brother, son and teammate are just some of the ways to explain Bradon Epting. But being a devoted Christian, is a value that means a little more.

“I think as Christians we are called to spread the gospel and just the ability to get up there and just share the word with the guys, I think it could really leave an impact in their lives and that’s what I hope for it,” said Epting.

Coach Hamrick said, “Anytime anybody just needs a pick me up, he’s there for them. He’s always encouraging and positive. Even for himself. If he struggles he doesn’t let it bother him. He just keeps on rolling and he just shows it through his actions.”

Bradon Epting did hit a home run in the Knights first game of the season this year. He plans to continue his academic and athletic baseball career as a Meridian Community College Eagle. He intends to study chemistry to help him become an orthodontist.

