Boil Water Notice issued for Rose Hill

A Boil Water Notice was issued Friday for some Rose Hill Water Association customers.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice was issued Friday for some Rose Hill Water Association customers. A repair was made on the system line.

It affects approximately 40 households in the following areas:
From the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 2027 west, and all adjoining roads, including Highway 503.

Customers will be notified when samples indicate boiling is no longer necessary.

