Advertisement

Child tax credit bill clears Alabama House, Senate

Tax season is here, and one tax credit that’s often overlooked could mean a tax break or up to...
Tax season is here, and one tax credit that’s often overlooked could mean a tax break or up to $6500 added to your refund.(WSMV)
By Erin Davis
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A tax break for families who received the federal child tax credit will soon be on the way after a set of bills passed the Alabama legislature Thursday morning on their way to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk. This credit will save families, in total, $87 million. Lawmakers are proud this made it all the way through.

“It basically is something that, if it was overlooked, people would not be able to do this,” said Rep. Jim Carns, sponsor of HB231, the House version.

Families will be able to save money on their taxes this year, based on the number of children in the household.

“If you have two children, this is probably right around $200 that they will not pay,” explained Sen. Dan Roberts, sponsor of SB152, the Senate version. “They’ll get a tax credit on it and save them $200 in taxes.”

With a nearly unanimous vote in both chambers, legislators expressed how much they believe Alabamians deserve this break.

“One of the problems was that people were working, and their children were not in school. So they had to pay extra money to help somebody take care of their children while at work,” said Rep. Carns.

“So parents were put at a tremendous disadvantage. And that’s what these incentive dollars are for. So we’re grateful to get this passed,” said Sen. Roberts.

If you have already filed your taxes, legislators say you’ll need to make an amendment to what you’ve filed. If you haven’t filed, they say to wait until Gov. Ivey signs the bills to be sure the credit is applied.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.
House on North Hills Street damaged by fire

Latest News

75th Pancake Jubilee scheduled for Tuesday
A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
New study finds ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19
Nissan's Canton, Miss., vehicle assembly plant, photographed, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017....
Nissan to produce all-electric vehicles in Mississippi
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie to participate in Ala. photo ID and voter registration drive
As CEO/president, Joe F. Sanderson Jr. led the company his grandfather founded to $4.8 billion...
Sanderson Farms CEO inducted into Hall of Fame