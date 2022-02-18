Advertisement

Drier and cooler weather in the wake of today’s storms

Cooler tomorrow
Cooler tomorrow(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our entire area has been cleared from the tornado watch, thus the threat for a few tornadoes and damaging wind gusts are over for our viewing area. Light showers can linger through the overnight ours, but we’ll be mostly dry with temperatures falling into the upper 30′s under cloudy skies. Skies will begin to clear as we go through Friday morning, leaving us with clear skies for the afternoon. Temperatures fall back into the 50′s for an afternoon high tomorrow. Sunshine returns for the weekend with temperatures climbing back into the 60′s for afternoon highs. The dry spell won’t last long, however, as we see temperatures climbing back into the 70′s by Monday with rain chances. Our next best shot at some thunderstorms continues to look like Tuesday. Rain chances will continue to stick around for the middle of next week with lows in the 50′s and 60′s.

