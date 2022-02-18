EMCC battles late to take down MGCCC “When we win, we dance!”

SCOOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - East Mississippi Community College men’s basketball team hosted Mississippi Gulf Coast on sophomore night for the Lions regular season finale.

The game would go back and forth from the beginning but with four minutes to go in the second half, the Lions would lead by three.

They would extend that lead but MGCCC would battle and capitalize on fouls and free throws.

EMCC would stay dominate and come out on top with a win 80-75. The Lions had four players in the game score for double digits.

After the game head coach Billy Begley said, “Anytime after a win I say, when we win, we dance! You know so I like to dance so we go in there and we just we dance to the beat of our own drum. Anytime you can finish out the regular season with a win going into the playoffs it gives you momentum and we needed it. We’ve been battling injuries we’ve been battling short handed everybody has. Anytime you can get win against a really good team it gives you confidence going into the post season.”

EMCC will start playoffs next week. Their opponent is to be determined.

