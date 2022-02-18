Family of South Mississippi WWII soldier grateful to finally have closure 80 years later

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of a South Mississippi soldier who has been missing for 80 years finally has closure and the chance to say goodbye to their loved.

In the fall of 1942, Army Pvt. Andrew J. Ladner was assigned to the 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division. World War II was underway and Ladner was deployed to the South Pacific more than 8,000 miles from home.

The soldier’s niece Voetress Ladner Breazeale was just 12 when her uncle went off to war. Before he left, he told her he was coming home but he never did. Ladner was killed in the initial assault but his remains were never recovered.

“He said, ‘I’ll be back.’ And, I just thought he was coming back...and it was just terrible because he was so nice and he was just like a brother to me,” recalled Breazeale.

Ladner was reportedly buried 26 yards west of the road the unit was blockading. Following the war, investigators could not find any evidence of Ladner. By Jan. 24, 1950, he was declared as non-recoverable by the Army.

After years of waiting for an answer, the Lizana family had all but given up on ever learning what happened to their loved one. Then, on July 9, 2021, the Army announced that Ladner’s body was now accounted for. He was returned to the family earlier this month.

“I didn’t think it would happen. I thought he was gone forever,’ said Breazeale.

Just last year, the family were contacted by the Army’s Past Conflicts Repatriations Branch, who requested DNA samples. Four members of the Ladner family provided samples, which were then tested against the remains found in Manila, the capital of the Phillipines. It was a match. Pvt. Andrew Ladner had finally been found.

“I’m glad that they found him and located him and they that are going to send him home now,” said Breazeale. “I know he’s watching us and he’s proud to come home.”

Lt. Col. David Leiva is a casualty assistant officer who has been investigating Ladner’s death. Thanks to meticulous record-keeping by the Army, Leiva was able to learn the details surrounding the Army private’s service history and death.

“(Ladner) was inducted at Camp Shelby on Sept. 11th, 1941, which would have been a little over a couple months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor,” said Leiva. “So he had already joined and wanted to serve. His unit was supposed to go Europe but they were rerouted and ended up going to the Pacific.”

Ladner died in a bloody battle that’s now referred to as the “Nightmare of New Guinea.” Video provided by the Army shows part of that battle and includes footage of the 32nd infantry division, which was Ladner’s division.

“We leave no soldier behind. This is proof of that,” said Leiva. “Private Ladner was lost in the history for eight decades and much of what the Army did in WWII in the Pacific was little known, but that’s changed now.”

The family is still working on funeral arrangements and will announce them at a later time.

