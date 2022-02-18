Advertisement

Homeowner, burglary suspect shot in Jasper Co.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An apparent burglary turned violent on Thursday afternoon in Jasper County.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call about someone being shot at a home east of Louin on County Road 16.

The homeowner was notified by a home security system that someone had entered his house. He then went to his home and was allegedly ambushed by 25-year-old Tarvis Ellis, of Louin.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two, and both the homeowner and the burglary suspect were struck multiple times.

Both were treated for their wounds. The JCSO said Ellis is now in custody and the homeowner remains hospitalized.

The investigation is still ongoing.

On February 17,2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a emergency call about someone...

Posted by Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi on Friday, February 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.
House on North Hills Street damaged by fire

Latest News

Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates
The five women integrated Meridian High School in 1965.
The Meridian Five of ‘65
A cooler Friday, but the storms are gone
Storms are gone, but the cooler air has returned
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi