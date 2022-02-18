Homeowner, burglary suspect shot in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An apparent burglary turned violent on Thursday afternoon in Jasper County.

At approximately 3:40 p.m., Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call about someone being shot at a home east of Louin on County Road 16.

The homeowner was notified by a home security system that someone had entered his house. He then went to his home and was allegedly ambushed by 25-year-old Tarvis Ellis, of Louin.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two, and both the homeowner and the burglary suspect were struck multiple times.

Both were treated for their wounds. The JCSO said Ellis is now in custody and the homeowner remains hospitalized.

The investigation is still ongoing.

On February 17,2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a emergency call about someone... Posted by Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi on Friday, February 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.