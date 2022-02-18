Advertisement

Lionel Richie to participate in Ala. photo ID and voter registration drive

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Platinum recording artist Lionel Richie has been announced as the second spokesperson for the 2022 Alabama photo ID and voter registration drive according to Ala. Secretary of State John Merrill.

Every year, the Secretary of State’s Office conducts a statewide multimedia campaign to ensure all registered voters have a photo ID, promote voter registration, and encourage voter participation.

Richie will join former president Donald Trump in supporting the effort.

