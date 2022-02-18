Lionel Richie to participate in Ala. photo ID and voter registration drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Platinum recording artist Lionel Richie has been announced as the second spokesperson for the 2022 Alabama photo ID and voter registration drive according to Ala. Secretary of State John Merrill.

We are unbelievably excited to announce that our second spokesperson for our voter registration and photo ID drive in 2022 is the legendary platinum recording artist Lionel Richie! #EasyLikeSundayMorning #EasyToVoteAndHardToCheat https://t.co/WZMo9aI9Jo pic.twitter.com/DAHIXBT5YY — John Merrill (@JohnHMerrill) February 18, 2022

Every year, the Secretary of State’s Office conducts a statewide multimedia campaign to ensure all registered voters have a photo ID, promote voter registration, and encourage voter participation.

Richie will join former president Donald Trump in supporting the effort.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.