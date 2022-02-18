The Meridian Five of ‘65

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Queen City played a key role in integration in the 1960′s. WTOK spoke with three of the five young African American women who voluntarily walked up the steps of the largest high school in the state in 1965. The women made history integrating the previously all-white Meridian Senior High School.

The Brown vs. Board of Education Supreme Court case paved the way for the five young women. The case outlawed segregation in schools in 1954.

In 1957, The Little Rock Nine in Arkansas was the first public test of whether the case was going to succeed in the south.

Sadie Clark Martin, Sandra Falconer, Faye Inge, Loreace Hopkins-Long and Patricia Stennis Campbell voluntarily followed in the fight to gain an equal education. The young women left outdated textbooks behind at the all-black T.J. Harris High School.

“The other four girls—I must give them credit also for helping me because we cheered each other to success,” Loreace Hopkins-Long said. “We encouraged each other for success. We empathized with one another when hurtful acts came against us.”

The journey to equality wasn’t easy.

The young girls were spit on. Eggs were thrown at them. They were covered in sticky, messy yolk that rolled down their bodies.

Sandra Falconer recalled a time when the young girls were walking home from school. “This car passed us, and something was sticking out of the window. We didn’t know what it was, so we just walked along and then they came back around.” Falconer said, “We realized it was one of the boys rear-end.”

“Occasionally, there were tacks put in my chair,” Long said. “I tried to ignore them. I would sit on the side so it did not stick me. I acted as though it wasn’t there. Until the eyes of those who were waiting on me to respond were focused on something else. Then, I would reach and pull it out.”

The harassment didn’t stop. It took an even uglier turn and became dangerous.

Shots were fired into Sadie Clark Martin’s home a few months before she graduated. The bullets nearly hit her sister in the front room.

“I was studying in the living room and at the time I thought it was fireworks. We had space heaters and then it took the flame away from the space heater. I mean it was so powerful it just blew out the fire,” Martin said. “Till this day, I’m not sure they ever found out who did it. We were never told.”

Sadie returned to school the next day.

“The main comment was, ‘Why didn’t you die?’ Everybody wanted to know, ‘How could you go forward from that?’ Well because I didn’t die. Thank the Lord,” Martin said.

The horrible treatment made the young women even stronger. The Meridian 5 pushed even harder for racial equality.

The women were honored at MHS in 2006. The only interview WTOK captured that night was from Patricia Stennis Campbell, the only one who is no longer living.

“We weren’t looking for prestige or esteem in later years,” Campbell said. “We had a job to do, and we did that.”

The five women blazed a trail that generations now walk on.

A mural now hangs near the MHS library of the five women.

Tiffany Jones-Fisher, the associate principal at MHS says, “Meridian High School is built on a legacy of trailblazers and pioneers. Our students need to know that and be prepared and equipped to carry on that legacy,” Fisher said.

Falconer encourages MHS students to have confidence and aspire to reach higher heights.

“The task may be difficult, but it takes courage to take that first step to make a difference,” Falconer said, “Step out on faith and lean on God. Ask God to guide and direct you in all your endeavors and he will deliver.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.