MHS graduation rate increases by 5.9%

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced Friday that the class of 2021 had a graduation rate of 85.1%, an increase of 5.9% over the previous year.

The graduation rate for Meridian Public School District students with disabilities is also within the top 20% of the state.

“I would like to commend and celebrate every teacher, school leader, and support staff member who had an impact on the increased graduation rate. We still have work to do to ensure we graduate all students who enter the doors of Meridian High School. This is a community effort and this could also not be accomplished without the support of our parents and our amazing community as well.”

The Mississippi Department of Education reported the state’s 2020-21 school year graduation rate was 88.4%.

Rates are based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2017-18 school year. Among students with disabilities, the state graduation rate increased to 59.9%, and the dropout rate was 18.4%.

MDE’s latest figures mark a continuing positive trend for Mississippi’s students. The statewide graduation rate was 74.5% in 2014 and has increased annually. The statewide dropout rate has continued to improve, falling from 13.9% in 2014.

The National Center for Education Statistics will release the 2019-20 national graduation rate later this year.

