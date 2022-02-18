Advertisement

MHS graduation rate increases by 5.9%

The Meridian Public School District announced Friday that the class of 2021 had a graduation...
The Meridian Public School District announced Friday that the class of 2021 had a graduation rate of 85.1%, an increase of 5.9% over the previous year.(MGN, State Farm / CC BY 2.0 / Pixabay)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced Friday that the class of 2021 had a graduation rate of 85.1%, an increase of 5.9% over the previous year.

The graduation rate for Meridian Public School District students with disabilities is also within the top 20% of the state.

The Mississippi Department of Education reported the state’s 2020-21 school year graduation rate was 88.4%.

Rates are based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2017-18 school year. Among students with disabilities, the state graduation rate increased to 59.9%, and the dropout rate was 18.4%.

MDE’s latest figures mark a continuing positive trend for Mississippi’s students. The statewide graduation rate was 74.5% in 2014 and has increased annually. The statewide dropout rate has continued to improve, falling from 13.9% in 2014.

The National Center for Education Statistics will release the 2019-20 national graduation rate later this year.

