MHS graduation rate increases by 5.9%
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced Friday that the class of 2021 had a graduation rate of 85.1%, an increase of 5.9% over the previous year.
The graduation rate for Meridian Public School District students with disabilities is also within the top 20% of the state.
The Mississippi Department of Education reported the state’s 2020-21 school year graduation rate was 88.4%.
Rates are based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2017-18 school year. Among students with disabilities, the state graduation rate increased to 59.9%, and the dropout rate was 18.4%.
MDE’s latest figures mark a continuing positive trend for Mississippi’s students. The statewide graduation rate was 74.5% in 2014 and has increased annually. The statewide dropout rate has continued to improve, falling from 13.9% in 2014.
The National Center for Education Statistics will release the 2019-20 national graduation rate later this year.
