Mobile home safety wraps up Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Mobile homes are more unsafe in severe weather
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe Weather Preparedness Week is coming to a close but not before giving one final piece of information about mobile home safety.
People in mobile homes have a more elevated risk of unsafe conditions during a storm. Damaging wind gusts can come through and tear a home apart almost instantly. It is best to find somewhere else to seek shelter in severe storms or tornadoes.
There are some situations where planning ahead is not possible but there are still things that can be done for you to remain safe.
It is best to have a safe place to take shelter planned out once your area is under a warning.
