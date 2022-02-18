Mobile home safety wraps up Severe Weather Preparedness Week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe Weather Preparedness Week is coming to a close but not before giving one final piece of information about mobile home safety.

People in mobile homes have a more elevated risk of unsafe conditions during a storm. Damaging wind gusts can come through and tear a home apart almost instantly. It is best to find somewhere else to seek shelter in severe storms or tornadoes.

There are some situations where planning ahead is not possible but there are still things that can be done for you to remain safe.

If you get caught off guard with severe weather and you’re in a mobile home it’s best to get put. If that starts to get pulled apart you’re going to be stuck in there with debris flying around. It’s better to be in a ditch or preferably find a neighbor with a sturdy structure to take shelter in.

It is best to have a safe place to take shelter planned out once your area is under a warning.

