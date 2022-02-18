Advertisement

Mobile home safety wraps up Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Mobile homes are more unsafe in severe weather
Mobile home damaged by storm
Mobile home damaged by storm(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe Weather Preparedness Week is coming to a close but not before giving one final piece of information about mobile home safety.

People in mobile homes have a more elevated risk of unsafe conditions during a storm. Damaging wind gusts can come through and tear a home apart almost instantly. It is best to find somewhere else to seek shelter in severe storms or tornadoes.

There are some situations where planning ahead is not possible but there are still things that can be done for you to remain safe.

It is best to have a safe place to take shelter planned out once your area is under a warning.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.
House on North Hills Street damaged by fire

Latest News

Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
New business has grand opening
The Meridian Museum of Art is hosting an exhibit of African American art Saturday, Feb. 19.
Meridian Museum of Art’s presents Black History exhibit Saturday
A Boil Water Notice was issued Friday for some Rose Hill Water Association customers.
Boil Water Notice issued for Rose Hill
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan
Sen. Wicker tests positive for COVID-19