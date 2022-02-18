Funeral services for Jimmie Ray Martin will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with a one-hour visitation prior to service, Bro. Brad Bakane officiating service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jimmie Ray Martin, age 82, of Quitman passed away peacefully Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his home.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Nadine Martin; son, Lee Wood Martin (Michelle), grandchildren, Brandon and Marlee Martin; son, Kirby Ray Martin (Megan) and grandchildren, Ethan and Delaney Martin; siblings, Joyce Luke; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norlbert and Lossie Martin; brother, John Martin.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Martin, Ethan Martin, Clint Wilkerson, Thomas Roberson, Carley Dearman, and Randy Mathis.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

