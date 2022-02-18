Advertisement

Mr. Jimmie Ray Martin

Jimmie Ray Martin
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Jimmie Ray Martin will be held Sunday, February 20, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with a one-hour visitation prior to service, Bro. Brad Bakane officiating service. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jimmie Ray Martin, age 82, of Quitman passed away peacefully Thursday, February 17, 2022, at his home.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Nadine Martin; son, Lee Wood Martin (Michelle), grandchildren, Brandon and Marlee Martin; son, Kirby Ray Martin (Megan) and grandchildren, Ethan and Delaney Martin; siblings, Joyce Luke; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norlbert and Lossie Martin; brother, John Martin.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Martin, Ethan Martin, Clint Wilkerson, Thomas Roberson, Carley Dearman, and Randy Mathis.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.
House on North Hills Street damaged by fire

Latest News

Ms. Christine Goss
The five women integrated Meridian High School in 1965.
The Meridian Five of ‘65
Randall Mosley
Mr. Alonzo Nolan