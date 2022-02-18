Advertisement

Ms. Christine Goss

By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022
Services for Ms. Christine Goss will be held at 11:00am, Monday, February 21, 2022 at Crossroads Church of God. Burial will be held at Damascus Cemetery. Bro. Matt Clark, Bro. Curtis Vance, and Bro. Jason Price will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am, Monday, prior to Church services at Crossroads Church of God.

Ms. Christine Goss, age 79 of Sebastopol, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Survivors:

1 Son: Joey Goss of Sebastopol

2 Grandchildren: Ryan Goss (Madison) of Clinton

Kristin Goss of Sebastopol

1 Great-Grandchild: Norah Goss

3 Sisters: Olene Kline, Jackie Allen (Rick), and Janice Balch

Ms. Christine Goss is preceded in death by her husband: Kenneth Goss; One son: Johnny Ray Goss; Mother: Effie Hand

Pallbearers: Robbie Gilmer, Jordan Gilmer, Brian Graham, Rick Allen, Chris Tatum, and Bro. Jason Price

Milling Funeral Home

