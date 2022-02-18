MSU hosts Bulldog Kickoff Classic

Advertisement

By Shahji Adam
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State will be hosting the Bulldog Kickoff Classic from February 18 to February 20th after coming off a double-header sweep in their home opener.

The Dawgs will play five games over three days and their first game will be against Southern Illinois on Friday, before facing Arkansas. Saturday will open with MSU going against Georgia Tech, then Central Arkansas. The Kickoff Classic for the Dawgs will end against Georgia Tech in a rematch on Sunday.

Mississippi State will be facing Southern Illinois for the second year in a row as they played in the Snowman in February, where MSU lost. The Bulldogs will also have a rematch against Central Arkansas from last year as MSU won last time 4-3.

