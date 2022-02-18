Sanderson Farms CEO inducted into Hall of Fame

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) — The Mississippi Top 50 inducted Joe F. Sanderson Jr. into its Hall of Fame Thursday with the fifth class of most influential Mississippians.

Sanderson joins only 10 other Mississippians who have been inducted into the organization’s hall of fame, including three former Mississippi governors.

“Recognizing the most influential Mississippians every year helps to spotlight what is right with Mississippi, celebrating the people who are the key to providing leadership as we reach for what our great state can and should be for us all,” said Alan Lange, publisher of “Y’all Politics.”

The Mississippi Top 50 is an annual list of people who are judged to be the most influential leaders in the state. This year, more than 250 people were nominated.

Nominees come from the ranks of elected and appointed officials, as well as those working in lobbying/government relations, business, media and culture.

Sanderson has dedicated his career to promoting his state’s economy by growing a business that began as a family-owned feed and seed store in Laurel to the nation’s third-largest poultry producer.

As chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms, he has been an integral part of his family’s business, leading it success as a publicly-held company focused on the production, processing and marketing of chicken products.

Revenue last year totaled $4.8 billion.

A life-long Mississippian, Sanderson is a graduate of Laurel High School and Millsaps College. In 1969, he joined the company his grandfather, D.R. Sanderson, had founded in 1947.

As the third generation of the Sanderson family to lead the company, Sanderson invested heavily in future growth by expanding existing operations and constructing eight new state-of-the-art poultry complexes over a period of more than two decades.

Today, the company’s operations include 12 processing facilities, 11 hatcheries, nine feed mills and one further processing facility spanning the states of Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia and North Carolina.

Heavily involved in industry and business associations, Sanderson has served as a past director for the Mississippi Economic Council, the Mississippi Manufacturers Association, the Mississippi Poultry Association, the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association and the National Chicken Council.

Sanderson currently serves on the board of trustees for the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, La., and also is a past chairman of the Business and Industry Political Education Committee, the Mississippi Manufacturers Association, the Mississippi Poultry Association and the National Chicken Council.

Sanderson also is known for giving back to his community. Most notably, the poultry producer serves as title sponsor of the Sanderson Farms Championship, an annual PGA TOUR event and the state of Mississippi’s only professional sporting event.

“I have lived in Mississippi my entire life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Sanderson. “I love this state and the people that make it so special, which is why it is such an honor to join the influential leaders in this hall of fame, many of whom I have looked up to and admired during my career.”

With his induction into the Mississippi Top 50 hall of fame, Sanderson is now a member of four state organization’s halls including the Mississippi Poultry Hall of Fame, the Mississippi Innovators Hall of Fame and as a Laureate of the Mississippi Business Hall of Fame.

