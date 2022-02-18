Advertisement

Storms are gone, but the cooler air has returned

A cooler Friday, but the storms are gone
A cooler Friday, but the storms are gone(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thankfully, our Friday weather is much more peaceful compared to yesterday. However, it is cooler. The spring-like weather has moved out for a little while, and highs this afternoon will stay below the average into the low-mid 50s. Yesterday’s windy conditions have relaxed a bit, but we will still have a breezy morning. Winds relax by this afternoon.

Tonight, under a clear sky and with lighter winds, temps will drop into the upper 20s. So, make sure to crank up the heat tonight or add an extra log to the fire. Dress for a cold Saturday morning if you’ll be out early. Otherwise, abundant sunshine will warm temps into the low 60s...with upper 60s on deck for Sunday afternoon. Make plans for this weekend because next week you’ll have to dodge rain drops again.

Monday, a warm front lifts north across our area bringing a likely chance for rain. Then, we’ll have to watch out for storms on Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday. The good news is that it won’t be rainy and cold. Instead, it’ll be mild most of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

