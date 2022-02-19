Advertisement

Appleby takes over, Florida rallies past No. 2 Auburn 63-62

The Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Colin Castleton added 19 and Florida rallied to beat No. 2 Auburn 63-62 to extend its home dominance in the series.

The Tigers lost their second straight on the road and dropped their first game in regulation. They previously lost to UConn and Arkansas in overtime.

Appleby had everything to do with this one, which was Florida’s 14th straight over Auburn in Gainesville. The senior made 6 of 9 shots in the second half, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and was perfect from the free-throw line.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five women integrated Meridian High School in 1965.
The Meridian Five of ‘65
Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
New business has grand opening
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates