Lady Yellowjackets advances to the third round of the playoffs

Madison Buckley celebrates after lay up in Union's win in the second round of the playoffs.
Madison Buckley celebrates after lay up in Union's win in the second round of the playoffs.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Union Yellowjackets hosted West Marion in the U for round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

Union would trail in the beginning but would start to comeback before the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Yellowjackets would go on to score 13 points in the second quarter to extend their lead 23-13. Kama’ya Russell, Kierra Russell and Madison Buckley would lead the Yellowjackets in Friday nights game.

Union advances to the third round of the playoffs with a 37-22 win over West Marion. They will take on Jefferson Davis next Friday.

