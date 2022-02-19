Advertisement

Meridian Museum of Art’s presents Black History exhibit Saturday

The Meridian Museum of Art is hosting an exhibit of African American art Saturday, Feb. 19.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Museum of Art is hosting a Black History exhibit Saturday afternoon. There will be four exhibits at the museum displaying the art of the African American culture.

This program will pay tribute to the people who made a difference during the Civil Rights Movement. Local people who touched their community will also be highlighted in the paintings.

Executive director Kate Cherry shared why you shouldn’t miss this event.

“They need to come and experience someone else’s thoughts and visions. You can’t do it unless you come and view the art. Each one of them has its own message. Just to see it in the newspaper or in photographs, you don’t get the message unless you look at the art,” said Cherry.

The Zeta Phi Beta sorority and the Delta Nu Zeta chapter are presenting the exhibit.

