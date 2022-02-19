Advertisement

Meridian’s girls basketball team takes down Hancock in round two of the playoffs

Meridian girls basketball celebrates with 29-20 victory over Hancock.
Meridian girls basketball celebrates with 29-20 victory over Hancock.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats hosted Hancock in round two of the playoffs.

Jamesha Jones would help the Wildcats get on the board.

Debresha Powe, the Mississippi State commit would come through with a big steal for the Wildcats.

Meridian advances to the third round with a 29-20 victory over Hancock.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.
House on North Hills Street damaged by fire

Latest News

The Mississippi state bulldogs needed a win at home for revenge against Ole Miss for earlier in...
Mississippi State beats travel-weary Missouri 68-49
Madison Buckley celebrates after lay up in Union's win in the second round of the playoffs.
Lady Yellowjackets advances to the third round of the playoffs
Carly Keats steals the ball away from Lake Cormorant and dishes it to Hama'ya Fielder for the...
Neshoba Central girls score a season high of 102 points in round two of the 5A playoffs
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring games through March 4 due to lockout