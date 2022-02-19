Meridian’s girls basketball team takes down Hancock in round two of the playoffs

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats hosted Hancock in round two of the playoffs.

Jamesha Jones would help the Wildcats get on the board.

Debresha Powe, the Mississippi State commit would come through with a big steal for the Wildcats.

Meridian advances to the third round with a 29-20 victory over Hancock.

