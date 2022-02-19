Advertisement

Neshoba Central girls score a season high of 102 points in round two of the 5A playoffs

Carly Keats steals the ball away from Lake Cormorant and dishes it to Hama'ya Fielder for the...
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NESHOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets were taking on the Lake Cormorant Gators in round two of the 5A MHSAA playoffs Friday night.

The Rockets had a first round bye and had not played another team since the district tournament.

Head coach Jason Broom said before the game that he was worried that not having a game for over a week would possibly be a challenge for his girl, turns out, he had nothing to worry about.

Neshoba Central would strike first in the game with a lay up but would quickly answer back with a three pointer to go up by five to start the game.

The Rockets would lead 48-24 at the half.

Neshoba Central would come out in the second half of the game and score 54 total points. They beat the Gators 102-66 and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

They will next take on the winner of Vicksburg vs Cleveland Central next Friday at 7 p.m.

