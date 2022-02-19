Neshoba Central girls score a season high of 102 points in round two of the 5A playoffs

NESHOBA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba Central Rockets were taking on the Lake Cormorant Gators in round two of the 5A MHSAA playoffs Friday night.

The Rockets had a first round bye and had not played another team since the district tournament.

Head coach Jason Broom said before the game that he was worried that not having a game for over a week would possibly be a challenge for his girl, turns out, he had nothing to worry about.

Neshoba Central would strike first in the game with a lay up but would quickly answer back with a three pointer to go up by five to start the game.

The Rockets would lead 48-24 at the half.

Neshoba Central would come out in the second half of the game and score 54 total points. They beat the Gators 102-66 and advance to the next round of the playoffs.

They will next take on the winner of Vicksburg vs Cleveland Central next Friday at 7 p.m.

