Advertisement

New business has grand opening

Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to the Queen City.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to the Queen City. The business held its grand opening Friday.

The shop features liquid soap, bath bombs, laundry soap and more. All of the products are handmade in front of customers daily. Products are also customizable, with over 20 scents that allow guests to choose the ingredients used and create a unique scent profile.

“Magnolia Soap and Bath Company was born out of us wanting to start a new business. One thing that we love about Magnolia is that it’s all plant-based. Everything is made right here in this very store so it’s an experience. When you come to our store, you can see our girls at any moment making soap or a bath bomb. We also have home goods which a lot of people are not aware of. We have disinfectants, we have candles. You can customize your candle; you can even bring your own vessel and we’ll fill that for you. All of our laundry soap can be scented right here in the store to any soap scent,” said the owner of Magnolia Soap, Courtney Golden.

The shop is even a venue for people to hold events like birthday parties and baby showers. Magnolia soap is located in Meridian Crossroads, next to Newk’s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.
House on North Hills Street damaged by fire

Latest News

The Meridian Museum of Art is hosting an exhibit of African American art Saturday, Feb. 19.
Meridian Museum of Art’s presents Black History exhibit Saturday
A Boil Water Notice was issued Friday for some Rose Hill Water Association customers.
Boil Water Notice issued for Rose Hill
Mobile home damaged by storm
Mobile home safety wraps up Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan
Sen. Wicker tests positive for COVID-19