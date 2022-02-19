New business has grand opening

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to the Queen City. The business held its grand opening Friday.

The shop features liquid soap, bath bombs, laundry soap and more. All of the products are handmade in front of customers daily. Products are also customizable, with over 20 scents that allow guests to choose the ingredients used and create a unique scent profile.

“Magnolia Soap and Bath Company was born out of us wanting to start a new business. One thing that we love about Magnolia is that it’s all plant-based. Everything is made right here in this very store so it’s an experience. When you come to our store, you can see our girls at any moment making soap or a bath bomb. We also have home goods which a lot of people are not aware of. We have disinfectants, we have candles. You can customize your candle; you can even bring your own vessel and we’ll fill that for you. All of our laundry soap can be scented right here in the store to any soap scent,” said the owner of Magnolia Soap, Courtney Golden.

The shop is even a venue for people to hold events like birthday parties and baby showers. Magnolia soap is located in Meridian Crossroads, next to Newk’s.

