Rose Hill boil water advisory

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A boil water advisory affecting approximately forty households is in effect.

The Rose Hill Water Association said that due to repairs on a system line customers in the service area from the intersection of CR 20 and CR 2027 West, and all adjoining roads, including Hwy-503 need to boil their water before consuming it.

RHWA will notify median outlets when the advisory has been lifted.

