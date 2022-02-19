Advertisement

Rose Hill boil water advisory

(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A boil water advisory affecting approximately forty households is in effect.

The Rose Hill Water Association said that due to repairs on a system line customers in the service area from the intersection of CR 20 and CR 2027 West, and all adjoining roads, including Hwy-503 need to boil their water before consuming it.

RHWA will notify median outlets when the advisory has been lifted.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.
House on North Hills Street damaged by fire

Latest News

Pancake Jubilee
75th Annual Pancake Jubilee
Meridian Museum of Art BHM
Meridian Museum of Art Black History Program
Magnolia Soap Opening
Magnolia Soap Opening
Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
New business has grand opening