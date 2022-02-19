Advertisement

School choice proposal goes to study group

A school choice bill that could give parents $5,500 in state funds to send their child to...
A school choice bill that could give parents $5,500 in state funds to send their child to private school is headed to a study group for negotiations after opposition from education groups and some lawmakers.(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A school choice bill that could give parents $5,500 in state funds to send their child to private school is headed to a study group for negotiations after opposition from education groups and some lawmakers.

Republican Sen. Del Marsh said legislative leaders have put together a group to look at his legislation. He said he is optimistic they can develop a compromise.

The Parents’ Choice Act, as introduced by Marsh, would establish a path for parents to tap state money normally used on their child’s public school education _ about $5,500 per student per year _ and use it to pay for private school, a public school outside their district, home schooling expenses or other alternate education paths.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five women integrated Meridian High School in 1965.
The Meridian Five of ‘65
Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
New business has grand opening
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates

Latest News

Civil War Reenactment
Civil War Reenactment
More than 1,000 runners take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon
Brushes up, Guns Down Event
Paintbrushes up, Guns Down Event
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
The Pocket Museum is holding a "banner art" contest in conjunction with FestivalSouth 2022.
Pocket Museum holding ‘Banner Art Contest’