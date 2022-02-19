SEC opening day recap

(WTOK) - Day one of the 2022 baseball season in the SEC came with some hot bats and some silent ones.

The No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs hosted No. 24 Long Beach State on their opening day.

State played in front of an opening day attendance record of 10,223 fans.

The defending National Champs would struggle to get hits and would lose their first game of the season 3-0.

They take the mound at 2 p.m. on Saturday in their second game against Long Beach State.

The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels hosted Charleston Southern in their opening action. They would come out with hot bats in the second inning to help carry them to their 9-3 win.

The Rebels played in front of their second highest opening day crowd with 11,146 total people in attendance.

They take on Charleston Southern again on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Alabama hosted Xavier to open the new season.

They beat Xavier with a walk off 5-4 in Tuscaloosa.

Action takes place again on Saturday at 2 p.m.

