Advertisement

SEC opening day recap

SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics
SOURCE: Ole Miss Athletics(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - Day one of the 2022 baseball season in the SEC came with some hot bats and some silent ones.

The No. 3 Mississippi State Bulldogs hosted No. 24 Long Beach State on their opening day.

State played in front of an opening day attendance record of 10,223 fans.

The defending National Champs would struggle to get hits and would lose their first game of the season 3-0.

They take the mound at 2 p.m. on Saturday in their second game against Long Beach State.

The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels hosted Charleston Southern in their opening action. They would come out with hot bats in the second inning to help carry them to their 9-3 win.

The Rebels played in front of their second highest opening day crowd with 11,146 total people in attendance.

They take on Charleston Southern again on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Alabama hosted Xavier to open the new season.

They beat Xavier with a walk off 5-4 in Tuscaloosa.

Action takes place again on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.
House on North Hills Street damaged by fire

Latest News

Neshoba Central girls score a season high of 102 points in round two of the 5A playoffs
The Mississippi state bulldogs needed a win at home for revenge against Ole Miss for earlier in...
Mississippi State beats travel-weary Missouri 68-49
Meridian girls basketball celebrates with 29-20 victory over Hancock.
Meridian’s girls basketball team takes down Hancock in round two of the playoffs
Madison Buckley celebrates after lay up in Union's win in the second round of the playoffs.
Lady Yellowjackets advances to the third round of the playoffs