Advertisement

UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges

UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges(University of Alabama)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say Myron Pope was arrested Thursday night. In a statement, University of Alabama officials confirmed Pope is the Vice President for Student Life.

Authorities say Pope was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. Pope’s bond was set at $1,000.

Officials with the University of Alabama sent this letter to staff after Pope’s arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five women integrated Meridian High School in 1965.
The Meridian Five of ‘65
Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
New business has grand opening
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates

Latest News

Civil War Reenactment
Civil War Reenactment
More than 1,000 runners take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon
Brushes up, Guns Down Event
Paintbrushes up, Guns Down Event
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
The Pocket Museum is holding a "banner art" contest in conjunction with FestivalSouth 2022.
Pocket Museum holding ‘Banner Art Contest’