Advertisement

Warming trend ahead, rain chances for next week

Comfortable weekend
Comfortable weekend(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Colder air has been ushered in behind the storms, leaving us with more sunshine and temperatures well below average. We’ll eventually fall back below freezing overnight into Saturday morning underneath clear skies.

Sunshine will stick around for Saturday with temperatures jumping into the lower 60′s for afternoon highs. Things begin to change as we get into Sunday afternoon as winds start to shift out of the South, leading to an increase in rain. We’ll be dry for Sunday as temperatures climb into the upper 60′s.

Rain chances return for Monday as a warm front lifts towards our area. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60′s for Monday despite the rainfall. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 70′s as we see more rain and potentially some heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The rain will stuck around for Wednesday with lingering showers for Thursday. We begin to see a bit of a drying trend as we get closer to next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people and their dogs shot at Scott Co. home; Police searching for suspect in gray vehicle
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
A house in the 3700 block of North Hills Street was damaged in an overnight fire.
House on North Hills Street damaged by fire

Latest News

WX 02/18
WX 02/18
Mobile home damaged by storm
Mobile home safety wraps up Severe Weather Preparedness Week
A cooler Friday, but the storms are gone
Storms are gone, but the cooler air has returned
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 18th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - February 18th, 2022