Warming trend ahead, rain chances for next week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Colder air has been ushered in behind the storms, leaving us with more sunshine and temperatures well below average. We’ll eventually fall back below freezing overnight into Saturday morning underneath clear skies.

Sunshine will stick around for Saturday with temperatures jumping into the lower 60′s for afternoon highs. Things begin to change as we get into Sunday afternoon as winds start to shift out of the South, leading to an increase in rain. We’ll be dry for Sunday as temperatures climb into the upper 60′s.

Rain chances return for Monday as a warm front lifts towards our area. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60′s for Monday despite the rainfall. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 70′s as we see more rain and potentially some heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The rain will stuck around for Wednesday with lingering showers for Thursday. We begin to see a bit of a drying trend as we get closer to next weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.