Authorities searching for missing Winston Co. man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Winston County authorities are searching for a missing man who may be in the Jackson area.

Jerry Maurice Gray was last seen on February 13, in Forest, MS, driving a black 2012 Ford Escape with Winston County license plate WNA9688.

Gray may be in need of medical assistance. Family members say he was spotted near UMMC and St. Dominic on Friday wearing a red hoodie.

If you see Jerry Gray, contact the Winston County Sheriff Office at (662) 773-5881 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

