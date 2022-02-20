Advertisement

Authorities searching for missing Winston Co. man

(Winston County Sheriff Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Winston County authorities are searching for a missing man who may be in the Jackson area.

Jerry Maurice Gray was last seen on February 13, in Forest, MS, driving a black 2012 Ford Escape with Winston County license plate WNA9688.

Gray may be in need of medical assistance. Family members say he was spotted near UMMC and St. Dominic on Friday wearing a red hoodie.

If you see Jerry Gray, contact the Winston County Sheriff Office at (662) 773-5881 or the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five women integrated Meridian High School in 1965.
The Meridian Five of ‘65
Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
New business has grand opening
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates

Latest News

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Civil War reenactment
Civil War reenactment in Clarke County
Mobile home safety wraps up Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Mobile home safety wraps up Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Neshoba Central girls score a season high of 102 points in round two of the 5A playoffs