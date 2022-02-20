Civil War reenactment in Clarke County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hundreds of people took advantage of the great weather this weekend to witness history at the reenactment of the Battle for Texas Hospital in Clarke County. On top of the crowd, over 300 people registered to take part in the battle this afternoon.

“We had 350 reenactors register. Some dropped out and some just showed up. We’re going to have probably 200 reenactors or more on the battlefield, and that’s not including cannoneers on the cannons. We have eight cannons here today,” said President of Battle for Texas Hospital Inc Jerry Mason.

Event organizers said that since starting in 2020, they’ve watched the reenactment double in size.

“This is getting bigger and bigger each year. We started this in 2020 and we had about 200 reenactors. Last year it got cold, and we didn’t have as many that were able to show up. This year we’ve almost doubled that and it’s only getting bigger and better.”

Although it takes a lot of work to put on the battle, Mason said that seeing it all come together makes it worth it and hopes everybody comes to the next reenactment.

“It’s a lot of work, but the driving force…if you look out there and see all those tents, you see the people down there that are watching it, you see all the people in uniform, you see all the smoke coming up from the campfires, that’s my motivation. I’m putting this on for everybody. Next year, it’ll be larger. You come, more people come, it gets larger, it gets bigger, and it helps the community tremendously,” said Mason.

If you’d like to join in on next year’s battle, please visit quitmanbattle.com.

