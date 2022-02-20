Advertisement

Civil War reenactment in Clarke County

Civil War reenactment
Civil War reenactment(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hundreds of people took advantage of the great weather this weekend to witness history at the reenactment of the Battle for Texas Hospital in Clarke County. On top of the crowd, over 300 people registered to take part in the battle this afternoon.

“We had 350 reenactors register. Some dropped out and some just showed up. We’re going to have probably 200 reenactors or more on the battlefield, and that’s not including cannoneers on the cannons. We have eight cannons here today,” said President of Battle for Texas Hospital Inc Jerry Mason.

Event organizers said that since starting in 2020, they’ve watched the reenactment double in size.

“This is getting bigger and bigger each year. We started this in 2020 and we had about 200 reenactors. Last year it got cold, and we didn’t have as many that were able to show up. This year we’ve almost doubled that and it’s only getting bigger and better.”

Although it takes a lot of work to put on the battle, Mason said that seeing it all come together makes it worth it and hopes everybody comes to the next reenactment.

“It’s a lot of work, but the driving force…if you look out there and see all those tents, you see the people down there that are watching it, you see all the people in uniform, you see all the smoke coming up from the campfires, that’s my motivation. I’m putting this on for everybody. Next year, it’ll be larger. You come, more people come, it gets larger, it gets bigger, and it helps the community tremendously,” said Mason.

If you’d like to join in on next year’s battle, please visit quitmanbattle.com.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five women integrated Meridian High School in 1965.
The Meridian Five of ‘65
Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
New business has grand opening
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates

Latest News

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Mobile home safety wraps up Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Mobile home safety wraps up Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Neshoba Central girls score a season high of 102 points in round two of the 5A playoffs
Investigation uncovers rodent infestation at Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis