Eagles split series with Hinds after late inning rallies in double header

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted Hinds in a double header on Saturday.

Bo Gatlin would hit a homerun to get the Eagles on the board.

Hinds would answer back and go on a huge scoring lead.

The Eagles would trail 7-2 at the bottom of the 7th.

Bridley Thomas would help change that. He hits a singles that allows Bo Gatlin and Andin Johnson to run in and helps boost the Eagles to retake the lead.

J.T. Etheridge is able to get Hinds out at the top of the 9th and the Eagles take game one 8-7.

In game two the Eagles would try to rally again but would fall short losing 4-3.

