Black restaurants benefit the local economy and the community as a whole. We spoke with one woman who recognizes that is organizing a week for awareness to help spread the word about these businesses.

“February 27th, we’re going to have a brunch at v-lounge. That’s going to kick off East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week. The following week, we want you guys to pour in and support all of the restaurants that are participating in East Mississippi Black Restaurant Week,” said organizer Delila House.

“It is just an awesome thing she is doing. It’s a great experience for all of us as small business owners, and especially black small business owners during Black Awareness Month,” said Andrea Davis, co-owner of Cozette’s in Quitman.

Davis’ sister, and co-owner of Cozette’s, Carol Laphand said they love all their customers.

We just want to say to all of our supporters that we thank you, we love you, and we appreciate you.”

