Four injured in shooting at University Mall

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting at University Mall in Tuscaloosa.

Police on the scene said the shooting began around 1:30 p.m. when someone fired shots inside of the food court area. Authorities say a woman was taken to DCH by private vehicle for a gunshot wound to the head. She had non life-threatening injuries.

Officials with the Tuscaloosa Violent Cries Unit say two other women and a man were hit with fragments of a projectile from the shooting.

Sycoria Mullins was grazed by a bullet in the shooting. “I didn’t see anything. I heard a loud pop and I felt my leg,” said Mullins. " I wasn’t trying to stop to see what was going on. I had my boys with me and I was just trying to get the out of the way.”

Authorities say no one is in custody at this time.

“It’s a very senseless crime,” said Deputy Police Chief Sebo Sanders. " It’s sad when you can’t come to the mall to shop, or drop your kids off and feel safe.”

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating. If you have any information on this shooting, place call police or CrimeStoppers.

Shooting under investigation at Tuscaloosa’s University Mall A Tuscaloosa Police Department spokeswoman says at 1:31... Posted by Kelvin Reynolds WBRC on Saturday, February 19, 2022

UPDATE: Four people injured in shooting at University Mall in Tuscaloosa. Authorities say injuries were minor, and only one person was taken to the hospital. We spoke to witnesses and officials about the aftermath of this shooting. https://bit.ly/3I7Su02 Posted by WBRC FOX6 News on Saturday, February 19, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.