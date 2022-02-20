More than 1,000 runners take part in Mississippi Blues Marathon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -More than 1,000 runners from all over the world laced up their sneakers to run in the 15th Annual Mississippi Blues Marathon on Saturday.

The big event featured four different races, all taking place in downtown Jackson.

“I feel like I did pretty good, said Amber Davis. “Last time I ran this race in 2018. For my age division, I came in second place, so I was just really glad to be back out here.”

Amber Davis is running in the 5k race and spent the past three months gearing up for it. She says when she lines up, she’s running for more than just herself.

“My kiddos. I’m a schoolteacher. I’m a second-grade teacher in Byram, Mississippi. I told them I was going to be running the race — my family, my boyfriend. I have a big, huge fan of supporters, so I’m really just glad to come out here and do what I love to do, which is run.”

This is a special day for many of the runners, especially Christian Davis. He’s spending his 24th birthday finishing in first place in the 5k race.

“It’s been a good birthday so far,” said Davis.

Davis says this won’t be his last time running this year, and this marathon is helping him gear up for his next one.

“This one was just the 5k for me. I’ve got some big races coming up in March for triathlon, so this was kind of like a good tune-up for me.”

James Tobermann accomplished one of his personal goals, coming in first place in the half-marathon.

“It’s something I’ve done for a few years now, and really winning one is something I thought I’d never do.”

The Memphis resident admits it wasn’t a smooth road to the finish line.

“Jackson is a pretty tough course. It’s pretty hilly; you’ve got to do a lot of climbs. It’s a pretty tough course.”

But he, just like the more than 1,000 other runners, refused to give up, pushing through until the end.

“I’m just glad I made it through. Running in the cold is not something I love to do, but I mean, running is fun, so the fact that I was able to do it in the cold and push through, I’m really, really proud.”

