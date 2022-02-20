People getting free vaccine shots

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The push to raise vaccination rates in Mississippi continues. Health agencies in Lauderdale County are making it their mission to create opportunities for people to get the shot for free.

Just when you thought you wouldn’t see it again, another vaccine pop-up shop was held in Meridian.

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church partnered with Health Care on the Go to provide free COVID vaccines to the community.

“That is the main purpose of having this vaccination clinic. It is to provide free vaccinations to the community to help with this pandemic. We want the people to be aware of all the free resources that we have available,” said the president of the health team Cynthia Graham.

Many people took advantage of this opportunity. Two educators received their booster shots. They said it is their responsibility to protect their students and their families.

“There is a lot of things going around about the vaccine and the things we worry about on everyday occasions. I will encourage people to get the vaccine. You are not just protecting yourself, but you are protecting others around you. Your family is important, and other people should be important to us now of days,” said local teacher Terrance Steele.

“I just feel like it is best that I protect myself and those students that I come in contact with on a day-to-day basis,” said local teacher Erica Turner.

A medical specialist gives her reason why people that are still hesitant of taking the vaccine should take it.

“I want to encourage people to follow up with their primary caregiver to rely on reliable sources like the CDC or Mississippi State Department of health for guidance regarding vaccines. We know the vaccines work; it helped decrease hospitalization and death,” said Graham.

Only a small number of people took advantage of the vaccine pop-up shop, but the medical staff said anyone is better than no one.

“We had a total of 11 that have been vaccinated today. That is great because any number that is vaccinated is a help toward ending this pandemic,” said Graham.

Organizers of Health Care on the Go; said they plan to hold another pop-up shop in the future.

In Lauderdale County, 54% of people have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 49% of people are fully vaccinated.

