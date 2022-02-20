The positive impact of Black fraternities and Sororities on a global scale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greek life has become a major part of today’s culture.

The “Divine 9″ represents the collective of black fraternities and sororities. Many of which have been around for over 100-years.

The Divine 9 organizations are... Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity... All of which are incorporated.

These organizations were born during a *dark time in our U.S history When *exclusion and *racial divide were the norm. Blacks weren’t allowed to join white social groups on college campuses, so they came together to start their own. Each of the black-Greek-lettered organizations was founded on similar principles. One of which is service.

“You think about the millions of people that the sororities and fraternities actually reach by serving. Scholarships we reach a multitude of people just by giving. We’re able to give not just in the United States but in other countries,” said Meridian Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, inc. Alice Dawkins.

The positive impact of African American fraternities and sororities is on a global scale. It goes far beyond the colors they wear.

Each organization hopes a better community will be the harvest for all the seeds they sow. To learn more about the Divine 9, visit NPCHQ.com

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.