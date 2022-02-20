Advertisement

Quitman advances to the next round of the playoffs

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers hosted Pass Christian in the second round of the MHSAA playoffs.

The Panthers would lead 29-23 at the half but Pass Christian would come out and hold the Panthers scoreless for over four minutes in the third quarter.

Quitman’s ability to capitalize on free throws helped them stay close behind the Pirates. This game would head into the fourth quarter tied up at 35-35.

The Panthers are able to hang on at home winning 47-44. They will advance to the Elite Eight and play the winner of Raymond vs Columbia.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five women integrated Meridian High School in 1965.
The Meridian Five of ‘65
Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
New business has grand opening
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates

Latest News

Harrison Burton (20) and Austin Cindric (22) lead the field at the start of the NASCAR Xfinity...
Hill wins at Daytona as airborne crash ends Xfinity opener
Senior Eli Walker hits first three pointer of the game in Southeast vs Northeast Lauderdale's...
Southeast advances to the elite eight
High School Basketball
High School Boys Basketball Championships Continue
West Lauderdale beats Clarkdale at Southeast.
West Lauderdale’s hot bats lead to win over Clarkdale