Quitman advances to the next round of the playoffs

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Quitman Panthers hosted Pass Christian in the second round of the MHSAA playoffs.

The Panthers would lead 29-23 at the half but Pass Christian would come out and hold the Panthers scoreless for over four minutes in the third quarter.

Quitman’s ability to capitalize on free throws helped them stay close behind the Pirates. This game would head into the fourth quarter tied up at 35-35.

The Panthers are able to hang on at home winning 47-44. They will advance to the Elite Eight and play the winner of Raymond vs Columbia.

