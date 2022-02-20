Scott-Grayson, Auburn women upset No. 21 Georgia 65-60
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Honesty Scott-Grayson scored 23 points with five steals and Auburn scored the last 11 points of the game to upset No. 21 Georgia 65-60.
After Jenna Staiti’s layup put Georgia on top 60-54 with 7:16 to play, the Bulldogs missed their last 11 shots and had six turnovers.
Aicha Coulibaly, who had 19 points and eight rebounds, started the winning run and then tied the game with a breakaway layup with 3:42 to play.
After that the Tigers made just 3 of 6 free throws before Sania Wells hit two free throws with 16.7 seconds left.
Staiti led the Bulldogs with 18 points.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.