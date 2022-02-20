Advertisement

Southeast advances to the elite eight

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers battled against Hazlehurst in round two of the MHSAA boys playoffs.

Southeast is able to pick up the win 42-38 and advance to the next round.

Head coach Centel Truman said, “Awesome job by my kids. They handled adversity. They fought through. I’m so proud of them. Now we’ve got one more to go to get to where we need to get to so we’re going to enjoy this one, this weekend and then get back to the drawing board and go take care of business later on.”

The Tigers will play St. Andrews on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The five women integrated Meridian High School in 1965.
The Meridian Five of ‘65
Magnolia Soap is bringing plant-based soap and body products, free of toxins and chemicals, to...
New business has grand opening
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
Officer John Ruffin was just recently sworn in by Police Chief Deborah Young.
Meridian Police Dept. mourns death of officer
Mask Mandate
‘We don’t need them in Alabama’: Gov. Ivey releases statement after many schools drop mask mandates

Latest News

Harrison Burton (20) and Austin Cindric (22) lead the field at the start of the NASCAR Xfinity...
Hill wins at Daytona as airborne crash ends Xfinity opener
Shawn Willis dribbles towards to basket in Quitman's playoff game against Pass Christian.
Quitman advances to the next round of the playoffs
High School Basketball
High School Boys Basketball Championships Continue
West Lauderdale beats Clarkdale at Southeast.
West Lauderdale’s hot bats lead to win over Clarkdale