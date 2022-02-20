Southeast advances to the elite eight

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers battled against Hazlehurst in round two of the MHSAA boys playoffs.

Southeast is able to pick up the win 42-38 and advance to the next round.

Head coach Centel Truman said, “Awesome job by my kids. They handled adversity. They fought through. I’m so proud of them. Now we’ve got one more to go to get to where we need to get to so we’re going to enjoy this one, this weekend and then get back to the drawing board and go take care of business later on.”

The Tigers will play St. Andrews on Saturday at 7 p.m.

