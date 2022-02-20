Students learn about Black History through art

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 20 students got the chance to learn about Black History through paintings at the Meridian Museum of Arts. The mission of the event is to stop gun violence amongst teens by getting them involved in the world of art.

There were four exhibits at the museum displaying the art of the African American culture. One local artist said his goal is to inspire the youth.

“I always said that if you put a pencil or brush in a kid’s hand besides a gun then you saved that child. That is why we are here. It is not for my benefit; it is for the benefit of the children in the community,” said local artist Larenzo Harry.

It has been Larenzo Harry’s dream to have his work to be displayed at the Meridian Museum of Arts.

" To be honest with you, I am in shock right now that I have this reception. People responded to my efforts to display my art. I remember passing the museum, and I see the Marquee on the sign when I was little. I was like one day I want my name on there, and it came true,” said Harry.

A mental health specialist talks about how art can be a healthy activity to get teens off the streets.

" I think that Mr. Harry said himself is that if we can find a way to put paintbrushes in the hands of the youth versus guns, then we would have accomplished a lot. I agree 100%. If we can find more meaningful ways or appropriate ways for kids to express themselves, then I think we would see a decrease in the violence,” said mental health specialist Dr. Lee Lee Marlow.

We spoke with students that were interested in the world of art.

“It makes me feel happy because some kids my age aren’t interested in stuff like this. Since it is here, it’s free; it makes a lot of people want to come here and see it,” said Atoria Crowell.

“It makes me feel proud that all the inspirational paintings are around me,” said student Aubree Odomes.

“I think like they actually thought about the kids and how it would inspire someone. Let them know the background history of everything. They put it in a fun and colorful way to catch the eye so anyone can be interested in it,” said student Ataia Davis.

The Zeta Phi Beta sorority and the Delta Nu Zeta chapter presented the exhibit.

