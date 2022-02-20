Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana. But the state senator behind the bill acknowledges that the measure has a bleak outlook in an election-year session.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved Democratic Sen. Bobby Singleton’s bill. It would make possession of less than two ounces of marijuana punishable by a civil fine instead of a criminal penalty.

An offense would be classified as a violation, a step below a misdemeanor, and carry a fine of up to $250.

