Warm temperatures return, but so does the rain

Sunny skies will continue to rule up through sunset this evening. Temperatures will rapidly fall into the mid 30′s overnight underneath those clear skies and calm winds.

Sunday looks to be another gorgeous day with most of it spent under clear skies. Temperatures climb into the upper 60′s as the wind shifts out of the south, bringing in more moisture and more clouds by the evening hours. Temperatures only fall into the upper 40′s and lower 50′s for Sunday night.

A warm front will lift through our area as high pressure slides off to the East late Sunday and early Monday. Rain chances pick back up for Monday morning and lingers through the day. A few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible, but the threat of stronger storms appears to stay to our North for now. Temperatures for Monday climb into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.

Part of our area is under a risk for some severe weather as we go into Tuesday but right now it looks like we’ll mostly just see some heavy rain and rumbles of thunder throughout Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Temperatures stay in the 70′s for Wednesday with rain showers sticking around and lows in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Rain chances slacken a tad as we get to Thursday and Friday, but models are beginning to trend higher for some late-week rain as well. Rainfall totals through Thursday could reach as high as 1.5″ locally.

Calmer weather looks to return by next weekend with temperatures back below average.

