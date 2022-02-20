West Lauderdale’s hot bats lead to win over Clarkdale

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale took on Clarkdale in their make up game from Wednesday at Southeast Lauderdale’s middle school field on Saturday.

This game would be tied 1-1 at the top of the 5th but West Lauderdale would change that quickly.

Cade Kennedy’s hit would send in Jacob Wooten and West Lauderdale would continue to heat up at the bat from there.

They beat Clarkdale 7-1.

