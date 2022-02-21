Advertisement

Can you help police solve this crime?

Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42...
Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42 a.m. at CEFCO, 1303 Roebuck Drive.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police investigators released still images from a robbery reported Saturday at 2:42 a.m. at CEFCO, 1303 Roebuck Drive.

MPD said the clerk reported a Black male wearing a red jumpsuit and navy hooded jacket came into the store and presented a note stating ‘this is a robbery’. No weapon was actually shown but the clerk said he indicated he had a gun.

Caption

The suspect left the store in a gray 4-door car.

If you have information about this crime, the suspect or the car he was driving, call Meridian police at 601-485-1893 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

