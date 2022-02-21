Advertisement

Crimenet 02_21_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Sharlene D. Mitchell.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Sharlene D. Mitchell.

Mitchell is a 39-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the crime of disposal of stolen property.

If you know where Mitchell can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

