Crimenet 02_21_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Sharlene D. Mitchell.

Mitchell is a 39-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 180 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted of the crime of disposal of stolen property.

If you know where Mitchell can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.