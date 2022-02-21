Advertisement

Decriminalizing marijuana bill set for Senate vote

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A bill nearly 4 years in the making to decriminalize marijuana in Alabama is set to head to the full Senate.

This comes after the Senate Judiciary Committee passed Senator Bobby Singleton’s bill Wednesday.

Senator Singleton’s bill would decriminalize possession of marijuana up to two ounces from a criminal penalty to a civil fine. Two offenses could reach up to a $500 dollar fine with a third offense reaching up to a $750 fine and a possible felony.

Last year the bill made it to the floor before it was shot down by 2 votes.

Singleton said he spoke with many organizations and Alabamians who wanted this bill back on the table this year and he’s hoping the bill can finally be passed.

“We brought the bill back with the understanding that now that the state of Alabama has passed medical marijuana and that we are a marijuana state now, legalized marijuana state but on the medical side. So how we look at marijuana and how people are being prosecuted by it.  I feel that we need to decriminalize marijuana up to a certain level,” said Singleton.

Singleton said it’s time for the state to continue moving forward with marijuana bills in the state.

“There have been lots of times where people have been in a car and claimed it wasn’t their marijuana and even in the courts will claim that person didn’t have possession of it and that possession stays on their record forever. So now what we’re able to do is if that scenario happens again then that person is able to file a petition before the court with the same judge that rendered the null and void on the senate and allow them to be able to expunge the record for the person to whom is being charged with it,” said Singleton.

The bill will go to the full Senate for a vote.

